Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives verdict on Aryna Sabalenka's stunning win over Iga Swiatek at French Open

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert was awed by Aryna Sabalenka as she secured a stellar victory against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the French Open. The Belarusian qualified for her maiden final at the tournament with the win and will be taking on either Coco Gauff or Lois Boisson in the deciding clash on Saturday (June 7).

However, it wasn't an easy match for Sabalenka as Swiatek tested the World No. 1's limits in the three-setter. The match went almost neck-to-neck in the first two sets, with neither of them losing momentum.

However, the 27-year-old was formidable in the third set, ousting the four-time French Open champion 6-0 with her thunderous serves. With the 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 win, Sabalenka also ended Swiatek's 26-match unbeaten streak at the tournament, capitalising on the Pole's 42 unforced errors. This was also Sabalenka's fifth win against the former World No. 1 on the WTA tour.

Gilbert took to X to laud Sabalenka for bageling the defending champion and making a strong statement as she makes her way into the final of the tournament.

"that’s a statement bagel 🍩 3rd set from Sable," he posted.

Aryna Sabalenka also expressed her delight at being able to defeat Iga Swiatek on a court that has been her strongest suit.

Aryna Sabalenka on being able to defeat Iga Swiatek at the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek embrace at 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka was brimming with pride as she was able to snap Iga Swiatek's dream run at Roland Garros in the semifinals. The Belarusian admitted that Swiatek, who is known for her prowess on the surface, is a strong competitor, and that she was delighted to be able to defeat her.

In the post-match interview, she rejoiced in her win while also keeping in mind that she has one last hurdle to cross.

“Honestly, it feels incredible but I understand the job is not done yet. I’m just thrilled today with this win and the atmosphere. She’s the toughest opponent, especially on clay, especially at Roland Garros. It was a tough match, it was a tricky match but I managed,” Sabalenka said.

She also added that she was extremely happy to be able to get a 6-0 against Swiatek and praised herself for finding her serve back in the third set.

“It could not be more perfect than that. I’m super proud right now, I’m glad I found my serve (again in the third set),” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will have her eyes set on bagging her maiden French Open title on June 7.

