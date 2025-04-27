Coco Gauff's ex-coach hails Steph Curry as mix of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic after game-winning NBA Playoffs performance

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, recently extended a bold statement in support of the NBA legend Stephen Curry. The renowned mentor drew a unique comparison, mentioning that the Golden State Warriors star possesses capabilities that combine Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic's potential.

The Golden State Warriors secured a 104–93 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on April 27, 2025. Stephen Curry delivered a masterclass 36-point performance with Jimmy Butler sidelined due to injury. He dished out nine assists along with grabbing seven rebounds. With this, the team has now moved up to No.10 on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

After the commendable win, Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert gushed over Steph Curry's performance. The renowned mentor compared Curry to the ATP big 3, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal together. He also renounced the 37-year-old as the best player from the last 15 years on the NBA circuit.

"Watching Chef Curry 🍛@StephenCurry30 brilliance is so amazing 🤩 he is such a mix of Fed Vamos-Rafa and Djoker, without a doubt the best player in @NBA the last 15 years, and best player of LBJ era," he wrote on X.

A fan was quick enough to question if Brad Gilbert keeps Steph Curry above the NBA legend LeBron James. To this, Gilbert replied:

"Without a doubt."

Coco Gauff parted ways with Brad Gilbert in September 2024. The American WTA star took this decision to make technical changes in her serve, which turned out to be a major issue in her overall form. Ever since then, Gilbert hasn't joined any professional players and therefore remains off the tennis courts.

Coco Gauff receives unexpected surprise from her superfan in Madrid

Coco Gauff at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

WTA star Coco Gauff received an astonishing surprise amid one of the fan interactions in Madrid. After the commendable victory over compatriot player Ann Li, Gauff approached her fans to sign their tennis balls and t-shirts. However, a superfan then appeared in the picture, presenting Gauff with an autograph that she turned into a tattoo.

It was during the Madrid Open 2024 that a fan named Katherine asked Gauff to sign her arm, promising that she would turn it into a permanent tattoo. The 21-year-old remembered the whole story, admitting that it was an exciting surprise.

“I think like two years ago she asked me to sign her arm and she said she was going to get it tattooed, but I didn’t believe her and then I saw her and she actually got it tattooed,” she said, in a post-match on-court interview.

After the commendable win over Ann Li, Coco Gauff is set to face Belinda Bencic in the pre-quarters round at the ongoing WTA 1000 event in Madrid. The showdown is scheduled for Monday, April 28.

