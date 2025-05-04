Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes his feelings known on Iga Swiatek potentially skipping Wimbledon after Madrid Open shocker

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently wrote about Iga Swiatek potentially skipping the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on the back of her shocking exit at the Madrid Open. Swiatek suffered a chastening defeat at the hands of Gauff in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 claycourt event in the Spanish capital.

It wasn't just the nature of the former No. 1's 1-6, 1-6 loss to Gauff that raised eyebrows. She appeared frustrated in several instances during the contest, and even experienced an emotional breakdown of sorts after falling 0-3 behind in the second set, as she sat on her courtside bench and covered her head and face with a towel.

In the aftermath of Iga Swiatek's exit from the Madrid Open, reports surfaced from Poland suggesting that the Pole is considering skipping this year's grasscourt season, which includes the prestigious Wimbledon Championships. A tennis fan on X (formerly Twitter), having read the reports, opined that it's a "good plan" for the WTA No. 2 in terms of helping her reset.

"Saw the article that @iga_swiatek may skip grass season after RG (French Open). Sounds like a good plan to me. Not many points to defend and at this point, who cares? Clear her head," part of the fan's post read.

Iconic coach Brad Gilbert, who led Coco Gauff to the 2023 US Open title, reacted to the fan's post. According to Gilbert, it wouldn't be good for Swiatek to skip the Wimbledon Championships if her health allows her to participate.

"Not a fan of skipping Wimbledon if healthy," Gilbert wrote.

Gilbert had also reacted to his former pupil's dominant victory against Swiatek in Madrid.

"Mighty impressive from Coco Gauff" - Brad Gilbert after American's dominant Madrid Open SF performance against Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff after winning against Iga Swiatek in the women's singles semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

Brad Gilbert laid bare how impressed he was with Coco Gauff following the latter's comprehensive victory against Iga Swiatek in the Spanish capital. The vastly-experienced coach, via an X post, called the result an 'absolute hammering'.

"Mighty impressive effort from Coco, absolutely hammers 🔨 Iga Pop for her 1st win on clay 🧱 and 3rd straight win overall," Gilbert wrote.

Unfortunately for Gauff, she lost to reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Madrid Open women's singles final. While the American tried her best to keep up with the Belarusian, ultimately, it just wasn't enough on the day, as she fell to a 3-6, 6-7(3) defeat.

