Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes feelings known on 'unpredictable' Alexander Bublik after Jack Draper upset at French Open

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, has praised Alexander Bublik for reaching his maiden French Open quarterfinals. The Kazakh defeated Jack Draper in the fourth round, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Bublik entered Paris after a title-winning run in Turin (Challenger) and a first-round exit in Hamburg. He steadied the ship with brilliant wins over Alex De Minaur and Henrique Rocha in the initial few rounds and then showed his class against Jack Draper in the fourth.

Renowned coach Brad Gilbert has hailed Bublik's turnaround after he entered the quarterfinals in Paris. The American credited him with putting in the hard yards and also called him an unpredictable player on tour.

"Bublik came into Roland Garros with a 7-13 record, got his confidence back with a couple of good Challenger results. Amazing how fortunes can turn if you put in the work," Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert said.

"Bublik is so unpredictable," he added

Alexander Bublik made a slow start to the season by garnering early exits in Adelaide, Melbourne, Doha, Dubai, and Indian Wells. He turned things with a solid runner-up finish in the Phoenix Challenger and a fourth-round appearance in the Madrid Open.

The 27-year-old continued to grind on the ATP Challenger circuit and captured the Turin Challenger last month. He defeated Yunchaokete Bu in straight sets in the final, 6-3, 6-3.

Bublik reflected on his performance after achieving the biggest win of his career. He felt glad not to let the opportunity slip through against Draper. Here's what he said in his post-match interview:

“Sometimes in life there’s only 1 chance. I had a feeling that was mine & I couldn’t let it slip. Standing here… it’s the best moment of my life.”

Alexander Bublik had never gotten past the second round of the French Open in his last six appearances. He is two wins away from reaching the finals this year.

Alexander Bublik will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Alexander Bublik is making his seventh appearance in the French Open this year. He will face Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

While Bublik eliminated Draper in the fourth round, Sinner made light work of Andrey Rublev. He outfoxed the Russian in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Bublik 3-1. However, Bublik won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Halle Open.

The duo will face each other for the first time on clay on Wednesday. The winner of this match will take on either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

