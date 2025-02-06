Coco Gauff's ex-coach questions $8.8B-worth Warriors' strategy after massive Jimmy Buttler trade ft. Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

The former coach of Coco Gauff, Brad Gilbert, shared his thoughts on what the $8.8 billion-worth Golden State Warriors franchise (via Forbes) should do after making a massive trade. The Warriors are one of the most popular teams in the NBA, largely thanks to the Steph Curry era, as he grew to be one of the most iconic players in the history of the sport.

The team recently made a big trade, bringing in Jimmy Butler over from the Miami Heat in a push to try and win yet another ring. Curry is getting older, and he won't have too many chances, which prompted the team to make some changes.

Gilbert, who is from the area (he's from Oakland, where the Warriors used to be based before moving to San Francisco), shared his thoughts on the move and what should happen next.

"When JK gets healthy Draymond definitely needs to go to bench and still think Moody needs to start at 2 guard."

Gilbert is mostly known for his tennis expertise, but as someone who has followed basketball for a while and is a fan of the Warriors, he had an interesting idea, though many fans would probably not agree with his thoughts.

The reason for this is the connection between Curry and Green. Many analysts have pointed out that nobody sets up Curry as well as Draymond, which would be something the team would be losing if Green were to start from the bench.

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert hopes for Warriors wins

Coco Gauff - 2024 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

This season so far hasn't been very good for the Warriors, as they aren't even in the playoffs spots right now. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings, having gone only 5-5 over the past 10 games. The playoffs aren't only reserved for the top eight teams anymore, as they previously were. Now, even if you finish in the top 10, you can reach the playoffs because of the play-in matches.

The Warriors have a chance to get into the playoffs, but they need to start winning games. Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert is well aware of that and desperately wanted the team to beat the Utah Jazz recently, as the Jazz are one of the worst performing teams in the league, but it didn't end up going that way.

"Need to win very ugly tonight to say the least," Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert on the matchup vs the Jazz on X.

The Warriors ended up losing that match 131-128, though it was a really close one. The Butler reinforcement should help with that now.

