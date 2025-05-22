Coco Gauff's ex-coach slams Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Jalen Brunson over 'painful to watch' foul hunting in NBA playoffs

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, has lashed out at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson over their foul-hunting plays in the NBA Playoffs. Both players have come under the radar after their opening playoff games this week.

Ad

While Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brunson featured for the New York Knicks in their three-point loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Gilbert felt that both players won cheap fouls during their games. He urged the NBA to create new rules to stop players from overselling minimal physical contact on the court.

"It’s really tough watching Shai and Brunson foul hunt and flop like they have been run over by a bus. The NBA needs to look at this in the off-season and make serious rule changes, beyond ridiculous, they are rewarding this type of play in my humble opinion," Coco Gauff's ex-coach said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Gilbert has worked with top players such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray in the past. He joined hands with Coco Gauff as her full-time coach in late 2023, but the duo called it quits around September 2024.

Replying to Gilbert's take on the recent playoff games, some fans sided with his opinion and believed that SGA and Brunson were trying to emulate what James Harden did for the Houston Rockets a few years ago.

Ad

"Takes me back to those Harden/Rockets games against the Dubs. absolutely painful," a fan said.

"Exactly," Brad Gilbert replied.

Interestingly, Harden averaged close to 19 free throws a game in the 2018-2019 NBA season. The Rockets finished in 4th place in the NBA Western Conference that year.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach feels Dallas Mavericks can redeem themselves after winning the draft lottery

The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago - Source: Getty

The Dallas Mavericks lost their star player, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers this year. They traded the talented Serb with American Anthony Davis.

Ad

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, believed that the Mavericks have a great chance to redeem themselves after winning the draft lottery. Like many other critics, he expected them to pick highly rated teenager Cooper Flagg.

“Just seeing now news 📰 about the Mavs, what an absolutely 💯 stroke of luck 🍀 to win the lottery and get Cooper, now will be totally to get past the horrific Luka trade and probably will be better off,” Gilbert said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper Flagg won the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year awards in the 2024-25 season while representing the Duke Blue Devils. He is expected to be the first NBA draft pick, scheduled on June 20.

Brad Gilbert has yet to take up a coaching assignment after parting ways with Coco Gauff. He helped the American capture her first Major title in the US Open in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More