Coco Gauff's ex-coach 'yells at the TV' over Warriors' 'awful' loss & Draymond Green's 'antics' in Steph Curry's absence

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, recently aired his grievances with Draymond Green following Golden State Warriors' narrow defeat to Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024-25 NBA playoffs on Saturday (May 10). He also rued Steph Curry's absence during the game with a tennis-related analogy.

Seven-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors succumbed to 97-102 in Game 3 of their playoff fixture against Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Warriors' power forward, Draymond Green, failed to have an impact during the match as he was fouled out during the final quarter.

The four-time NBA All-Star subsequently had some choice words for Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as he was taken off the game with nearly four minutes remaining. Against that background, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert criticized the 35-year-old for his performance on X (formerly Twitter).

The 63-year-old also spared a word for Warriors legend Steph Curry, who is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury. According to Gilbert, Golden State Warriors are the equivalent of a "barely top-100 ATP Tour player" without the four-time NBA champion in tow.

"I’m yelling at the tv and dogs... Green turnovers have been beyond brutal, Kerr got to think hard about letting him handle the ball," Brad Gilbert wrote on his X handle on Saturday.

"Completely disheveled Dubs had a great chance to steal tonight’s game we are 5 @atptour ranked player with @StephenCurry30 without him barley top 100, also beyond tired of Draymond antics and play tonight was just awful," he added in a separate post.

For those unaware, Brad Gilbert is a staunch supporter of Golden State Warriors. As far as his tennis credentials are concerned, the American peaked at World No. 4 in the ATP singles rankings in 1990 and became a legendary coach after his retirement a few years later. More recently, he guided Coco Gauff to her maiden Major title at the 2023 US Open before parting ways with her midway through last year.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert gives thoughts on Steph Curry's prospective comeback

It remains to be seen whether Steph Curry, who pulled his hamstring in Game 1, will be back in time to rescue Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals prospects. Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, expressed hopes of a quick recovery for the American point guard on his X account earlier this week.

"Let’s hope Dubs can tread water the next week and be like 2-2 if Steph can comeback for game, maybe best case scenario for quick recovery @BontaHill," Brad Gilbert wrote on X a few days ago.

Golden State Warriors have seven NBA titles to its name (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017-18, and 2022).

