Coco Gauff's father Corey drops blunt reaction to unconfirmed rumors of Elon Musk's potential move against Whoopi Goldberg

Coco Gauff's father Corey shared his reaction to Elon Musk's take against Whoopi Goldberg. Replying to the news of Musk reportedly acquiring 'The View' show, Corey predicted that Tesla CEO's $900 million investment might be in vain.

On Tuesday, Musk and his son X (full name X Æ A-Xii, pronounced "ex-ash-ay-twelve") joined Donald Trump at the White House for a press conference. The next day, Whoopi Goldberg, host of an American daytime talk show 'The View' talked about it, saying:

“Yesterday, Elon Musk took his son X to a press conference.”

Goldberg's co-host, Joy Behar, interrupted, confused about the child’s name, asking, “X?” Goldberg responded jokingly:

“I didn’t name the child, and I don’t want to hear any complaints about our names,” making the audience laugh.

Behar then tried to continue, saying:

“Anyway, he took little X."

According to some reports shared by a Threads account "dailyheadline20244", Elon Musk might have acquired 'The View' with a notable investment of $900 million.

"BREAKING: Elon Musk Moves to Buy ‘The View’ for $900 Million—Vows to Shut It Down and Remove Whoopi Goldberg," the headline said.

Coco Gauff's father Corey thought the move would not be enough to give Goldberg a stable answer and she would bounce back again.

"Great she will just start another one with the profits dummy," he wrote.

Fans also expressed their outrage at the American actor and comedian. However, Musk hasn't dropped any official statement yet.

Coco Gauff gives a shoutout to her parents as they celebrate 24th wedding anniversary

Coco Gauff with her parents at the 2023 US Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff couldn't stop herself from gushing over her parents' lovable celebration on the 24th wedding anniversary. The American WTA star shared her excitement on Instagram, reminding her massive line of followers about the special day amid her campaign at the Australian Open.

Sharing a picture, originally posted by her mother Candi, the former US Open champion wrote:

"Also today is my parents anniversary! 24 years!!"

Candi and Corey married on January 13, 2001, and therefore celebrated 24 years of marriage in 2025. For their 19th anniversary in 2020, Candi shared a sweet Instagram post with a photo of Corey hugging her from behind.

Coco wrote about how much they mean to each other and their family, saying, “I love you, I love us, I love our life together.” They also visited the restaurant where they had their first date 24 years ago.

