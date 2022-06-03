Coco Gauff's final appearance at French Open marks the 6th time an American woman has made the final of the claycourt Major in the last 10 years 

Coco Gauff booked her place in the 2022 French Open final as she beat unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday. In the process, Gauff became only the sixth American in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros final without dropping a set. She also became the third-youngest Major finalist in the 21st century.

ESPN @espn



She is the youngest woman to reach a major final since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon. Coco Gauff is headed to the French Open finalShe is the youngest woman to reach a major final since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon. Coco Gauff is headed to the French Open final 🙌 She is the youngest woman to reach a major final since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon. https://t.co/3tzlGdP4Pj

Gauff's entry into the final showcased the strength and depth of women's tennis in America. In fact, the last 10 editions of the French Open have seen a woman from the US make the final on no fewer than six occasions.

It started with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams back in 2013 when she defeated Maria Sharapova in straight sets to lift her 16th Major title. Williams returned to the final in 2015, where she overcame Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2. The former World No. 1 could not defend her title in 2016 as Spain's Garbine Muguruza defeated her 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

The 2018 edition of the claycourt Major saw Sloane Stephens lose to Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final. It was Sofia Kenin's turn in 2020. The American won the Australian Open and had a chance to become the Roland Garros champion the same year, but was stopped by Iga Swiatek, who won the final 6-4, 6-1.

Story continues below ad

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



2013 Serena W (Sharapova)

2015 Serena W (Safarova)

2015 Serena L (Muguruza)

2018 Stephens L (Halep)

2020 Kenin L (Swiatek)

2022 Gauff ???? vs Swiatek



#getty Sixth time in the last 10 years that an American woman has reached the French Open singles final2013 Serena W (Sharapova)2015 Serena W (Safarova)2015 Serena L (Muguruza)2018 Stephens L (Halep)2020 Kenin L (Swiatek)2022 Gauff ???? vs Swiatek Sixth time in the last 10 years that an American woman has reached the French Open singles final2013 Serena W (Sharapova)2015 Serena W (Safarova)2015 Serena L (Muguruza)2018 Stephens L (Halep)2020 Kenin L (Swiatek)2022 Gauff ???? vs Swiatek#getty https://t.co/WBOjPy936N

Coco Gauff is the latest entrant on the list as she gears up to face World No. 1 Swiatek on Saturday.

"She's definitely the favourite going into the match on paper" - Coco Gauff on her chances against Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Coco Gauff defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in the French Open semifinal on Thursday

Story continues below ad

In her post-match press conference on Thursday, Gauff declared that Swiatek is the favorite but pointed out that she has "nothing to lose."

"Playing Iga, she's on a streak right now obviously, and I think going in I have nothing to lose and she's definitely the favourite going into the match on paper. But I think that going in, I'm just going to play free and play my best tennis," said Gauff.

After winning her semi-final clash against Daria Kasatkina on Thursday, Iga Swiatek is now tied with Serena Williams for 34 consecutive wins on the WTA tour. She is just one behind Venus Williams' record of 35, which is the longest streak in women's singles since 2000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far