Coco Gauff's friend Jalen Sera reacts to seeing $75,000,000-worth Luka Doncic in Lakers jersey for the first time after shock Mavericks trade

Coco Gauff's close friend, Jalen Sera reacted to NBA superstar Luka Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sera seemed super excited to witness one of the most popular transfers in the history of the NBA.

Gauff was last seen competing in the Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. Despite a spirited effort against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard outfoxed her in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

The American is often seen interacting with Jalen Sera on social media. Sera was thrilled to see Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers and shared an optimistic message about the same on his Instagram.

"Been amped up for days man," Jalen Sera said via his Instagram account

Coco Gauff's close friend, Jalen Sera reacts to NBA news - Image Source: Sera Instagram

Luka Doncic’s transfer to the Lakers brings Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks, with the Slovenian set to team up with LeBron James in the NBA.

Jalen Sera is known as an aspiring artist and has featured in movies, like Honest T (2022), Telensia, City of AI and Troll (2023). The North Carolina born actor keeps close tabs on Gauff's journey and supports the World No. 3 in her various endeavours.

The duo recently had the opportunity to visit the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival last November. They documented their journey from the Dodger Stadium Grounds and had the opportunity to witness Andre 3000, Playboi Carti, Tyler the Creator, and more in action.

Sera also hailed Gauff's recent win in the 2025 United Cup while representing Team USA. The American took to his Instagram account and said:

“Here we go 🚀 ," Sera commented under Team USA's winning Instagram post.

Screenshot of Jalen Sera's comment [Image Source: Instagram]

"I have the belief now that I’m one of the best players in the world"- Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff celebrates a point in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff continued her fortunate knack of beginning the season with a title at the 2025 United Cup. She remained undefeated en route to the finals and defeated Iga Swiatek to lift the title.

Gauff reflected on her performance after her win and believed she was one of the best players in the world at the moment. The American also addressed the fans in her post-match interview and said:

“I think I have the belief now that I’m one of the best players in the world. I think I played great tennis . I’m happy to get a point on board for team USA. It was tough today, I’m not gonna lie. There’s a lot of Polish fans. I appreciate the atmosphere. Thank you to the US fans. Especially the ones up here that were carrying,” Gauff said.

While the 20-year-old is yet to announce her next move, she is expected to feature in the 2025 Qatar Open. The WTA 1000 event will begin on February 9, 2025.

