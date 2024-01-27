Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam tally could reach “double digits,” says former Serena Williams’ coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently suggested that Coco Gauff's Grand Slam titles tally could reach double digit numbers.

Gauff has already opened her account at the Grand Slams by winning the US Open in September 2023. She staged a spirited comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the final in front of her home crowd.

The 19-year-old recently fell short against Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Despite the fresh setback, Rick Macci believes Gauff could collect a minimum of ten Grand Slam titles during her career. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Macci opined that the American youngster had the right attitude to win many Majors.

"Was asked how many Grand Slams @CocoGauff can win. Because I love her BACKBONE as much as her BACKHAND the Delray Dart could order double digits off the menu," he wrote.

Coco Gauff has made 18 appearances in the women's singles main draw at the Grand Slams. Her first match at the Slams was a defeat in the first-round qualifiers at the 2018 US Open.

Gauff made her Wimbledon debut in 2019, where she reached as far as the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. Later that year, she competed at the US Open as well and faced a third-round exit with a loss at the hands of Naomi Osaka.

Since 2019, she has participated in all four Grand Slam tournaments during the calendar year. Her second-best result at the Majors remains the runner-up finish at the 2022 French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Coco Gauff: "I did want to win a slam as a teenager, and I did that"

Coco Gauff holds the 2023 US Open women's singles trophy

Coco Gauff termed her Australian Open 2024 campaign successful despite the heartbreaking 7-6(2), 6-4 loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Gauff looked back on her campaign Down Under in a positive light.

"I tend to be hard on myself, so I feel like today I was, like, dang, but I think looking back of, like, overall this stage of my life, like, it was obviously a successful time," she said.

The Australian Open 2024 will be the American's last Grand Slam campaign as a teenager, as she will turn 20 on March 13, 2004. Looking back on her journey so far, Gauff felt that she had already achieved a lot.

"I am really proud of myself. I did want to win a slam as a teenager, and I did that. Obviously today I was hoping to get No. 2, or at least give myself a chance to get No. 2. It didn't happen, but I feel like I'm there, yeah. So hopefully I can go only upwards from here," Coco Gauff added.

