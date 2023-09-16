"Coco Gauff's interview impressed me the most, she was looking at me in the eyes"- Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently reminisced about an interview he conducted with a 10-year-old Coco Gauff. He emphasized that she had a profound impact on him.

Gauff recently captured her first Major title at the 2023 US Open, outclassing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She became the youngest American player to lift the trophy since Serena Williams in 1999.

Mouratoglou, who played a pivotal role in Gauff's early tennis development, fondly recalled his interview with the youngster for a training program. The French coach admitted that the American displayed remarkable potential and left an enduring impression.

"She came to my tennis academy to do tests and see if she could get into the program, and she was quite impressive. We do these training programs, physical tests, matches, one-on-one interviews in the office, where I want to feel their drive and the belief they have in themselves.

"Her interview probably impressed me the most. At times, she was looking at me in the eyes. I was asking tough questions," Patrick Mouratoglou said in an interview with CNN.

Coco Gauff had been inching closer to a big result on the main tour for the past two years. Her journey included a notable appearance in the 2022 French Open final, although she narrowly missed securing the title against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

This season, the 19-year-old has been on a mission to elevate her game and make a significant impact. She's managed to chalk up 45 wins from 58 matches and title-winning runs at the Auckland Open, Citi Open, Cincinnati Open, and, most recently, the US Open.

The youngster also showcased her prowess by advancing to the semifinals in Dubai and Eastbourne.

Reflecting on Gauff's journey, Patrick Mouratoglou highlighted the daunting challenges that come with striving to reach the pinnacle of the sport. However, during his interactions with the American, he became convinced that the young prodigy possessed an unshakable belief system in herself.

"A lot of players say they wanna be No. 1 but do they really believe it? Do they really understand what it takes? Because to reach the top of the game is really difficult, there are lots of ups and downs and most of them don't believe in themselves. But there, Coco Gauff impressed me the most," Patrick Mouratoglou said in the same interview.

"Even though Aryna Sabalenka played a really good match, Coco Gauff found" - Patrick Mouratoglou

US Open Tennis: Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff secured a sensational comeback win against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final.

Despite losing the first set 2-6, Gauff kept her cool and adjusted her game to find a way back into the match. She eventually defeated the Belarusian in two hours and six minutes, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to lift her maiden Grand Slam title.

Mouratoglou praised Gauff for showing impeccable mental strength throughout the tournament. He was also pleasantly surprised that the youngster dug deep to defeat Sabalenka, who presented a tough challenge in the final.

"I think the most impressive has been her mental strength. This final, she didn't start well, she was down a set, and she was far from playing at her level. Even though Aryna played a really good match, but she found resources and that was really impressive.

"At 19 years old, in a Grand Slam final, being able to play at this level and being able to turn this match around, I think that was really impressive," Patrick Mouratoglou observed.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas