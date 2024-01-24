A week after raving about her 2024 Australian Open outfit, Coco Gauff’s clothing sponsor, New Balance, has incorporated her quote on the store’s facade in Melbourne Park.

Coco Gauff, currently contesting the Australian Open, had an interesting approach to her opening-round win at the tournament. The American earned an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the opener, but admitted to feeling nervous when going neck-and-neck during the initial games of the first set.

Speaking about how she coped with the nerves, the 19-year-old said:

“Honestly, when I was nervous at 3-3, I just told myself, I literally said, ‘I feel good, I look good. So just have fun.’ And then I was able to relax me a little bit,” Coco Gauff said in her on-court interview.

Following her second-round victory over compatriot Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (2), 6-2, Gauff affirmed that she still “felt good” because she “looked good.” This time around, the American also gave a shoutout to her clothing sponsor, New Balance, for her on-court look.

“I think I still look good, so I feel good. Shoutout to New Balance for the kit. And imma do a little self-promo – you can buy this at the New Balance store by Rod Laver [Arena],” Gauff said on court.

New Balance, the official Performance Apparel and Footwear provider of the Australian Open, took note of Gauff's comments. The brand’s store in Melbourne Park has now embossed “Look Good. Feel Good!” on its facade, in honor of the reigning US Open champion.

Gauff was delighted by the addition and shared her reaction to it.

Coco Gauff to face Aryna Sabalenka at Australian Open 2024

Coco Gauff has advanced to the semifinal of the 2024 Australian Open after victories over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, Magda Frech and Marta Kostyuk. The American has enjoyed a good run so far, having dropped just one set – in her quarterfinal against Kostyuk.

The World No. 4 has now set up a repeat clash with Aryna Sabalenka after her win against the Belarusian in the 2023 US Open final.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open defending champion, registered wins over Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova and Barbora Krejcikova, to confirm her semifinal berth.

Both Gauff and Sabalenka are chasing their second Grand Slam title.

The semifinal on Thursday (January 25), will mark the duo’s seventh encounter on the tour, with Gauff leading their head-to-head record 4-2. The winner of the two will face either Dayana Yastremska or Zheng Qinwen in the final on Saturday.