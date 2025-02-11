Coco Gauff's mom Candi sends love to her son Codey and his baseball youth team

Coco Gauff's mother Candi has taken to social media to give a shout to the Elite Squad Baseball Academy. Elite Squad Baseball Academy is the school that once taught Coco's brother Codey Gauff. Codey, 17, was enrolled in the high school baseball program, and, like his sister, has competitive sports running through his veins.

Codey's 20-year-old superstar sister began the year as one of tennis's most in-form players but has since struggled. Coco Gauff ended 2024 winning the Beijing WTA 1000 and the WTA tour finals in Riyadh. She then won all her United Cup matches, including a defeat of WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4, and so reached the Australian Open quarterfinal on an impressive winning streak.

Her straight-sets loss to Spaniard Paula Badosa in the quarterfinal was a shock for many. She was then seeded third in Qatar and received a bye into the Round of 32, so her subsequent 2-6, 5-7 loss to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk brought her early-year promise to a temporary halt.

Meanwhile, her brother Codey appears to be flourishing. He'll be playing for the Missouri Tigers at the University of Missouri for the 2026 season. After that, the next step is fully-fledged professional baseball. Candi Codey took to her Instagram account to post a reel showing ESB baseball players in training, with the caption:

""@codeygauff (love heart emoji)"

It can be argued that the Gauff family is on its way to becoming a sporting dynasty. Coco Gauff was quick to acknowledge her family's role in her development when she pocketed the 2023 US Open title, declaring in her post-match interview:

“I want to thank my grandparents who are home and my brothers," she had said in her on-court interview.

Coco Gauff's father sheds light on hard yards put in by his children

Coco and Codey's father Corey Gauff, told USA Baseball early this year, that a sporting future was always on the cards for the siblings. Both tried different sports before settling on one - and he tips Codey to be as successful at baseball as his older sister has been at tennis:

“Coco chose what she wanted to do very early on. Codey played football for a little bit and some basketball, kind of arriving at baseball a little bit later in life than Coco did with tennis, but they both worked really hard growing up. They both have unique skill sets in their respective sports. It’s been great to watch them grow," Corey was quoted as saying by USA Baseball.

Despite her recent setbacks, Coco is firmly established at the top of the women's game. Currently ranked World No. 3 by the WTA, Coco, 20, has nine singles titles under her belt, one singles Major, and one doubles Major - the 2024 French Open. Codey Gauff has much to do to match his sister's sporting achievements.

