Coco Gauff's mom Candi sends her love to son Codey as he continues training for future MLB career

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, recently praised her son Codey's impressive baseball training clip. The World No. 3 comes from a family with a strong sporting background—her father, Corey, played basketball for Georgia State University, while her mother competed in track and field for Florida State University.

The 2023 US Open champion's younger brothers, Codey and Cameron, are also passionate about sports. Eleven-year-old Cameron has already set his sights on a future in the NFL, while 17-year-old Codey has a deep-rooted love for baseball. Last year in October, Codey took a major step in his journey by committing to the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division I baseball team.

Coco Gauff and her mother, Candi, have consistently supported Codey in his baseball journey. Recently, MLB Develops' Instagram handle shared photos and clips from its Dream Series development event, including a video of Codey practicing catch and throw.

Trending

Check out the post below:

Coco's mother shared the post on her Instagram story, tagging Codey and adding a few heart emojis.

Coco Gauff's mother Candi Gauff's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @candigauff)

Coco Gauff earlier cheered for the 17-year-old, as he earned an invitation to the prestigious DREAM Series, an exclusive program for top high-school baseball players. Organized by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the event focuses on developing the pitching and catching skills of a diverse group of elite young athletes.

When Coco Gauff playfully teased brother Codey during the Holiday season

Coco Gauff at BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff made the most of the holiday season, enjoying special moments with her family. She posted a clip on her Instagram, last year, in which she was seen on a kids' ride with her youngest brother, Cameron.

However, according to the 20-year-old, Codey was reluctantly made to join them. The World No. 3 playfully referenced the 'middle child joke' to highlight the situation.

"When you're the middle child and the other siblings force you to participate," she wrote.

Coco and Codey have dedicated themselves to their respective sports. In an interview with USA Baseball last year, their father, Corey, expressed pride in how they balanced academics with sports, highlighting how both worked diligently throughout their upbringing.

"It's been good to see them grow up and compete in the sports that they love while also keeping their academics first. I like that they still want to learn and get better everyday. Coco chose what she wanted to do very early on. Codey played football for a little bit and some basketball, kind of arriving at baseball a little bit later in life than Coco did with tennis, but they both worked really hard growing up," he said.

Coco last competed at the 2025 Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals. The American eventually fell to Spain's Paula Badosa in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback