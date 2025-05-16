Coco Gauff's mother Candi applauds daughter after 3-hour epic win to reach Italian Open final

American WTA star Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, recently applauded her commendable performance at the Italian Open. The 21-year-old's mother congratulated her on securing a position in the finals after a massive win over Zheng Qinwen.

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Coco Gauff’s mother Candi is a former track and field athlete at Florida State University. She left her teaching career to support Coco's tennis journey, providing emotional stability and managing logistics during tournaments. She is often seen attending Coco’s matches, with some memorable appearances noted at the 2024 Madrid Open and French Open.

Coco Gauff's semifinal showdown at the Italian Open awarded her with a position in the finals against Jasmine Paolini. The intense showdown lasted for more than 3 hours, finally favoring Gauff with a final scoreline of 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4). As she became the first American player since 2016 to attain this feat, her mother Candi emerged as one of the big names to congratulate her.

Candi shared a video originally posted by the WTA's official Instagram account. The clip showcased some of the most exceptional shots from the 21-year-old that helped her move past the tough challenge against her Chinese rival. Along with the video, Candi left a one word message to boost her daughter's confidence for the final showdown.

"@cocogauff warrior!!!," she wrote.

Coco Gauff's mother Candi's story - Source: Instagram

After her commendable victory over Zheng Qinwen, Coco Gauff is now ready to appear at the second final of a clay court event in her overall career. She is set to face Jasmine Paolini in the championship match scheduled for Saturday, May 17.

Coco Gauff raises serious concerns about the playing conditions in Rome

Coco Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

WTA star Coco Gauff, despite emerging victorious in the semifinal match, didn't back down from pointing out the issues she faced due to slow court conditions. After a 3 hour long match against Zheng Qinwen, she highlighted how both her and the Chinese rival struggled while competing because of the unpredictability of the ball bounce.

"I think we're both struggling trying to hit through each other. I think in Riyadh we had a little bit more winners, aggressiveness. Today we were trying, but the ball wasn't going anywhere. Yeah, the final I think is a little bit in the day, so hopefully it's a little bit faster," she said.

Despite the uneven conditions, Gauff managed to showcase notable changes in her serve imperfections. With Matt Daly by her side, the former US Open champion now has a major opportunity to create history in American tennis.

