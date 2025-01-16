Coco Gauff's mother Candi applauds son Codey reaching major career milestone amid sister's Australian Open run

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi Gauff, gave a shoutout to her son Codey as the young baseball player achieved a major career milestone. He has committed to the NCAA Division 1 baseball team of the University of Missouri.

Codey received an invite for the DREAM Series hosted by the MLB and USA Baseball and his mother Candi couldn't be more proud. She made the announcement in an Instagram stories post on Wednesday and applauded the 17-year-old's achievement.

"@codeygauff 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," she wrote

The series is a development program for young players where they get to learn from former major and minor league players and coaches. The event will take place in Arizona at Tempe Diablo Stadium with Cliff Floyd and Chris Young as the star mentees.

Codey is playing high school baseball with the Elite Squad Academy, which allows him to homeschool. He committed to Missouri Tigers in 2024, and Coco Gauff was 'beyond proud' of her brother's achievement.

"So proud of you Codey! Beyond happy for you," she wrote on Instagram.

The 2023 US Open Champion has got off to a strong start to her 2025 season, leading Team USA to the United Cup title. The World No. 3 is now battling for her first Australian Open title.

Coco Gauff looking to extend her winning streak to ten matches against Leylah Fernandez

2025 Australian Open - Coco Gauff in action - Source: Getty

While Coco Gauff didn't manage to win any Grand Slam tournaments in 2024, she closed the year with a maiden WTA Finals title in Riyadh. The American is undefeated since that run, and after winning her first two matches at the Australian Open, she will be looking to make it ten wins in a row when she takes on Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

The 20-year-old defeated Fernandez during the 2025 United Cup and hopes that experience and her practice against lefties during the off-season will come to her help.

"I knew that I wanted to play with some lefties in the off-season because I knew it was going to be my first match. I guess I practised with Robin, and then there was a guy that I practiced with, lefty," she said during a press conference (via The Tennis Gazette).

“Yeah, it was something that I wanted to prep for, just be ready for. I knew United Cup she was going to have – you know the schedule weeks beforehand. I knew she was going to have a match before she played me. I have to be ready because she will have a chance to work her way into things," Coco Gauff added.

Fernandez defeated Cristina Bucșa and Yuliia Starodubtseva on her way to the third round while Gauff registered wins against Jodie Burrage and Sofia Kenin.

