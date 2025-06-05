Coco Gauff's mother Candi and brother Codey react as American defeats Lois Boisson to qualify for French Open final

Coco Gauff received encouragement from her mother Candi and brother Codey as she stormed into the 2025 French Open final. She defeated the Frenchwoman Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2 and secured a spot in the title match in Paris for the second time in her career.

The American was clinical as she dominated the wildcard for the entirety of the match and left no grounds for her to lift herself up. She also silenced the French crowd, ousting the world no. 361, who enjoyed a deep run in her first-ever Grand Slam appearance.

The 21-year-old Gauff has now set herself up against the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, against whom she faced a defeat in the finals of the Madrid Open this year. The Belarusian too is coming off of a strong win against the defending champion Iga Swiatek.

However, Gauff was celebrated by her mother Candi who was present courtside cheering the American on and provided her with confidence for her upcoming clash. Her brother Codey too expressed his excitement seeing his sister at the final stage of the coveted Paris Slam.

They posted encouraging Instagram stories after her win:

"@cocogauff Let's go!" Candi Gauff wrote.

Screenshots via @candigauff @codeygauff on Instagram dated June 5, 2025.

Coco Gauff also expressed her joy at being able to tackle the crowd and secure a victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Coco Gauff on the French crowd after beating Lois Boisson

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Roland-Garros - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff claimed the win against crowd favorite Lois Boisson and was tactful at being able to tune out the crowd's noise as they cheered for the Frenchwoman. In her on-court interview, Gauff said:

“I was mentally prepared before the match that it was going to be 99% for her, but I just tried to block it out. Actually, when you guys were chanting her name, I was saying my own name to myself—just to psych myself up. You know, you have to do that sometimes.”

She further added how thankful she was, irrespective of the crowd not being in her favour.

“But I think it’s an incredible atmosphere to play in front of this crowd, regardless of whether they’re for me or not. And I know you guys would usually root for me if I weren’t playing a French player, so I love you guys too,” she added

She claimed to be looking forward to her next match against Sabalenka, while also being proud of coming this far. She said:

"Obviously, I’m playing Aryna. It’s going to be a tough match, but overall I think I’m just really proud of myself.”

The blockbuster final between Gauff and Sabalenka will take place on Saturday, June 7.

