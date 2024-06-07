Coco Gauff's mother Candi celebrates her daughter achieving career-high World No. 2 ranking following French Open 2024 SF run

After Aryna Sabalenka was ousted in the quarterfinal of the 2024 French Open and Coco Gauff reached the semifinal stage, the American player confirmed her ascent to World No. 2. Gauff's mother Candi celebrated her 20-year-old daughter's extraordinary achievement.

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defied all odds to get the better of an in-form Sabalenka. The Belarusian had not lost a set in a Grand Slam this year, before Andreeva defeated her 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Gauff defeated Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in her quarterfinal to advance to the French Open semifinals for the second time in her career. She cemented a career-high ranking of World No. 2 after Aryna Sabalenka failed to defend her semifinal run from last year. The American will officially assume the new position in the rankings that will be released after the French Open.

Trending

In the semifinal, however, Gauff faced defeat against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who won 6-2, 6-4. This was the Pole's 11th win over the American in 12 matches.

Even with the semifinal defeat, Gauff's mother Candi had a lot to celebrate. The 20-year-old US Open champion has gone from World No. 200 to World No. 2 in just five years. Candi posted Gauff's achievement on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"@cocogauff just wow!!"

Coco Gauff's mother Candi's Instagram Story. (Source: Instagram @candigauff)

Coco Gauff believes the margin of mistake is narrow against a Top 10 player after French Open 2024 SF loss

Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open.

Coco Gauff was outclassed by Iga Swiatek at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 6, during their 2024 French Open semifinal. The Pole has now registered 11 straight sets wins over the American with only one of those being a tiebreaker.

During a post-match interview, Gauff explained how the margin of error is narrow against a top player

“Even against Ons [Jabeur] [in the quarter-finals] I felt like my margins were smaller, and that's just when you play higher-ranked players," Gauff said

“When you're playing anybody, honestly, in the top 10 at this point, you know that you can't give anybody free points… She's [Swiatek's] a tough match-up for me, obviously. I think the numbers answer that.”

Swiatek has now entered her fourth French Open final and third final in a row. She won the title in 2022 and 2023 and is hoping to achieve a treble that was last achieved by Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007.

The Pole will go up against Jasmine Paolini in the final on Saturday, June 8. The Italian got the better of Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal to enter her first-ever Grand Slam final.