Coco Gauff's mother Candi declares her love for daughter in most adorable way amid American's China Open run

Coco Gauff is in the middle of the China Open tournament, while her mother, Candi Gauff, sitting miles apart in the USA, is already missing the two-time Grand Slam champion. In order to do so, she opened the gallery of her open and posted past moments while expressing her love.

On Thursday, Candi posted two photos. One was from March, when the mother-daughter duo made her Oscars debut at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. There, Gauff wore a custom yellow Miu Miu gown to go along with diamond earrings and a gold Rolex watch. Meanwhile, her mother donned a floor-length, off-shoulder, body-con grey dress.

"My beautiful daughter," Candi wrote.

Candi Gauff's Instagram story

Another photo Candi posted was from Coco Gauff's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she carried her mini replica of the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup (the French Open trophy) as part of her late-night debut. Gauff was wearing a plaid outfit in the photo.

Candi Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, was born on November 30, 1970, in Delray Beach, Florida. She was a track and field athlete at Florida State University. She was a five-time state champion in Florida and also won the South Florida Sun Sentinel Athlete of the Year twice.

Apart from Gauff, Candi also shares two sons, Cameron and Codey, with her husband Corey, with whom she has been married for over 20 years.

Coco Gauff starts off well in China Open

On Friday morning in Beijing, Coco Gauff faced Kamilla Rakhimova on Diamond Court in the Round of 64 matchup. Gauff convincingly won her first match in China Open, 6-4, 6-0.

However, the most important point to note was her serving struggles. This element of her game has plagued Gauff the entire season. In the match, Gauff committed five double faults while also serving five aces. Gauff's first serve percentage was 68%, which is still not that good for someone of her level. She won 71% points off her first serve, though.

In the process, she gave up 10 break point opportunities to her opponent, but to Gauff's luck, Rakhimova couldn't convert a single one of them. On the other hand, the American tennis star converted four of nine break-point opportunities.

This is the first tournament Gauff is playing after the 2025 US Open, where she was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round. She didn't participate in the Billie Jean King Cup, where Team USA finished runner-ups.

