Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends love to 'multi-sport athlete' son Cameron as he trains with father Corey

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, recently praised her younger son Cameron for his impressive backhand practice session with his father, Corey. Sports have long been a cornerstone of the Gauff family; while Candi competed in track and field at Florida State University, Corey played basketball at Georgia State University.

The World No. 3 brothers, Codey and Cameron, have also developed a strong passion for sports. Seventeen-year-old Codey, deeply devoted to baseball, advanced his career last year by joining the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division I baseball team.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff's other younger brother Cameron aspires to play in the NFL one day. The 11-year-old also has a keen interest in tennis and was recently seen practicing his backhand.

At one point, Cameron's backhand didn’t land successfully, though it was unclear whether it hit the net or went out of bounds. His father, Corey, stepped in as a coach, guiding him on the proper technique. Cameron took the advice in stride and continued his training.

The video caught the attention of Cameron's mother Candi who encouraged her son in the comments.

"Keep putting in the hours. Multi sport athelete," she wrote.

Candi later shared the post on her Instagram story accompanying it with a few heart emojis. Check out her story below:

When Coco Gauff and brother Cameron celebrated Halloween in a unique fashion

Coco Gauff has always shared a close bond with her brothers, often giving fans glimpses of their time together through social media. Last year, she and her younger brother Cameron highlighted their connection by wearing intriguing Halloween costumes.

The tennis ace donned a striking red and black Deadpool costume, while Cameron opted to dress as Wolverine. The duo struck several dynamic poses to make their post more engaging.

"Deadpool & wolverine ❤️💛 #halloween #marvel," Coco Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

Interestingly, per the former US Open champion, she chose the Deadpool costume herself and simply informed her brother, Cameron, of her decision. Since he is too young to watch the movies, he doesn’t object and usually agrees with whatever she suggests for Halloween.

"It wasn't him. I just told him what I was going to be. I watched the movie. Obviously he is too young to watch any Deadpool movies. Yeah, I just told him I wanted to be that. He never pushes back. He kind of agrees with whatever I say when it comes to Halloween," she said during the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff last competed at the 2025 Australian Open but exited in the quarterfinals after losing to Spain's Paula Badosa.

