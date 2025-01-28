Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends her love to son Codey as he continues impressive baseball training

The current World No. 3 Coco Gauff's family has been a sporting family since the beginning. It all started with her father, Corey. He is a former basketball player who played for Georgia State University. Gauff’s mother, Candi also comes from a sporting background. She represented Florida State University in track and field events.

The US Open champion was encouraged to take up any sport in her childhood; she happened to like tennis, getting inspired by the likes of Venus Williams. Gauff has two siblings, Cameron and Codey, 11 and 17 years old respectively.

Codey, the middle child in the family, picked up baseball and is currently committed to the University of Missouri. He practices by catching balls in a recent reel shared by Elite Squad Baseball on Instagram.

Gauff's mother Candi reposted the reel on her Instagram story, expressing pride for her son with three 'heart' emojis.

Candi Gauff's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@candigauff)

Candi often supports and cheers for her children on social media platforms.

Candi Gauff has been a constant support for Coco Gauff

Candi Gauff (L) and Coco Gauff at the 2024 China Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and her mother Candi are popular on social media platforms for showcasing their bond. The 20-year-old turned pro at 14, and since then her mother has accompanied her everywhere.

After her triumph at the 2024 China Open, Gauff commented on her relationship with her mother and how she has been a constant support from childhood, which helped her focus on her performance:

“It's great to have my mom, She's my biggest fan for sure. Having one or both of my parents I think always makes the tournament easier. You don't have to take care of some things."

Recently, after a shocking quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Australian Open, Gauff received many negative comments on the internet, which she responded to firmly in the post-match press conference. Her mother backed her response in an Instagram story supporting her daughter.

The World No. 3 will be in action as the WTA's Qatar swing starts on February 9.

