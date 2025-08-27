Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends uplifting message to American after witnessing her tough 1R win at US Open

Third seed Coco Gauff needed three sets to defeat Ajia Tomljanovic in the first round match of the 2025 US Open. Gauff, who converted 8-of-15 break points, won the match, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5.
After the match, Coco's mother, Candi, who was in the player's box, expressed pride in her daughter starting another Grand Slam on a winning note. She took to Instagram and shared a post from the US Open's official Instagram page, which included glimpses from the game. Candi wrote:
"great fight"
Gauff's win was far from smooth. She committed 10 double faults and was broken six times. However, her other parts of the game helped her cross the line in a three-hour battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff now looks ahead to a second-round showdown against Croatia's Donna Vekić.
Coco Gauff reveals her feelings after exhausting 1R battle
One thing everyone was looking forward to during Coco Gauff's first-round match was her serve, which has become her weakness this season. She has been troubled in matches due to this part of her game, and she also underwent a change in her coaching staff to address this.
Before the US Open, she sacked coach Matt Daly and hired biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who previously worked with Aryna Sabalenka and improved her serve. After the match, Gauff spoke about her match, drawing attention to her work behind the scenes on her serve.
"It was a tough match, I had chance to win it in straight sets. It wasn't the best but I'm happy to get through," Gauff said, while adding about the serve, "It has been really tough - mentally exhausting - but I'm trying."
"The practice week was tough because I was spending a lot of time on court literally serving until, like, my shoulder was hurting," Gauff added. "Yeah, it's just tough. I feel like it's in the right direction, and I think for me it's trying not to go back to old habits in those tighter moments, and I think I did that today, especially in the third set."
There's no one in the WTA Tour this season who has registered more double faults than the American this season. Gauff's staggering 320 double faults over 47 matches are 100 more than any other player. In Montreal, she committed 23 double faults in a single match.
It remains to be seen if an improvement is around the corner for the defending champion or that serve could prove to be a liability against tougher opponents.