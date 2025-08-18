Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends uplifting message to daughter as she arrives at US Open 2025 with disastrous double-fault record

Coco Gauff's mother has sent an uplifting message to her daughter ahead of the US Open 2025, in light of an ignominious statistic concerning the two-time Grand Slam champion's second serve, which has been a cause for concern. Gauff has served the most double-faults this season and heads the WTA players list by some distance in this regard.

Candi Gauff, who has been supportive of her daughter both on and off the court, responded to a social media post highlighting the double-fault numbers, exuding confidence that the glitch would not last long and eventually pass.

16 double-faults did little to help Coco Gauff's cause en route to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat at the hands of Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

In a comment under a post sharing the stat on Instagram, Candi Gauff wrote, "Trouble don’t last always! This too shall pass!"

Coco Gauff has served a total of 320 double-faults thus far this year, having played 47 matches this season. Jelena Ostapenko, who is second on the list, is way behind at 211 (from 33 matches), closely followed by Marta Kostyuk, who has 210 double-faults against her name, having played 36 matches.

Candi Gauff's comment on Coco Gauff's double-faults stats (Image via @turnontennis on IG)

Gauff's unreliable second-serve predicament is not a recent phenomenon, though. In 2024, she served a whopping 430 double-faults, propelling her to the top of the WTA list last season as well.

Despite Gauff's struggles with her second serve, she did manage to reign supreme at the French Open this season, adding to her Grand Slam tally after having bagged the US Open title back in 2023.

"I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week" - Coco Gauff opens up on consistency challenges during gruelling WTA season

Coco Gauff in action at Cincinnati - Source: Getty

During a press conference at the Cincinnati Open, Coco Gauff threw light on why it was not easy to perform consistently throughout a gruelling 11-month season. She explained that while fans wanted players to keep winning every week, it was normal to have ups and downs.

"I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week but we're playing 11 months, it's not that easy and so it's completely normal I think for maybe a player to have a good three, four weeks and then maybe not have as well of a good three or three, four weeks just because the way our season is built," she stated.

19 double-faults contributed to Gauff's downfall in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open as she went down to Emma Navarro.

The 2023 champion, who became the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, would be looking to iron out her serving flaws ahead of this year's New York Major, which begins on August 24.

