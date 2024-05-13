Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Italian Open 2024, QF

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will square off against Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open on Tuesday (May 14). She is currently making her fifth appearance at the WTA 1000 event in Rome.

Gauff has been one of the most consistent players on the women's tour this year. She began her season with a solid title defense at the ASB Classic in Auckland and then chalked up a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open, where she lost to Madison Keys in three sets.

The American started her campaign at the Italian Open with a convincing win over Magdalena Frech in the second round. She then overpowered the likes of Jaqueline Cristian and Paula Badosa en route to the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old defeated the Spaniard Badosa in two hours and 27 minutes, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the 2024 Italian Open. The tournament is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit. It is held at the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome, Italy.

Players such as Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, and Simona Halep have won the event in the past. World No. 4 Elena Rybakina is the defending champion this year.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Third seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Zheng Qinwen will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open.

Qinwen has made a propitious start to the season by amassing 16 wins from 24 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Australian Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Dubai, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The 21-year-old entered Rome on the back of a disappointing first-round exit in Madrid. She made amends with a formidable win over Shelby Rogers in the second round and then outsmarted the likes of Linda Noskova and Naomi Osaka en route to the last eight. Qinwen defeated the former World No. 1 Osaka in straight sets.

The Chinese tennis professional is making her second appearance in Rome and also reached the quarterfinals last year. She was eliminated by Veronika Kudermetova in 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen match schedule

Date: May 14, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen match streaming details

The women's matches in the Italian Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.