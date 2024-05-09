Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Italian Open 2024, R3

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the third round of 2024 Italian Open. She is currently making her fifth appearance at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

After making a remarkable start to the season, Gauff has put up a lackluster display in the last six weeks on tour. She has amassed 22 wins from 29 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The American also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Maria Sakkari in a close three-set match.

Gauff entered Rome on the back of a fourth round exit in Madrid, at the hands of Madison Keys. She started her campaign by breezing past Magda Linette in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. The 20-year-old will be determined to find her best form in Rome.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff will compete in the 2024 Italian Open this week. The tournament is held at the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome, Italy.

The Italian Open is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit. Players such as Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova have won the event in the past. World No. 4 Elena Rybakina is the defending champion this year.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Cristian at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Third seed Coco Gauff and Jaqueline Cristian will lock horns in the third-round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Cristian has made a promising start to the season so far by amassing 14 wins from 27 matches, including a semifinal run at the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca. She also reached the pre-quarterfinals in Charleston, where she fell to Daria Kasatkina in a gripping three-set bout.

The Romanian entered the Italian Open on the back of a third-round exit in Madrid. She secured a main draw berth via the lucky loser system and started her campaign with a brilliant win against Elina Avanesyan in the first round. Cristian outlasted the Russian in two hours and 51 minutes 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Jaqueline Cristian match schedule

To be updated.

Date: May 12, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Jaqeuline Cristian match streaming details

The women's matches in the Italian Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.