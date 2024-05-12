Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Italian Open 2024, R4

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will take on Paula Badosa in the Round of 16 of 2024 Italian Open on Monday (May 13). She is currently making her fifth appearance at the WTA 1000 event in Rome.

Gauff has made a positive start to the season by amassing 23 wins from 30 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

The 20-year-old entered Rome on the back of a fourth-round exit in Madrid at the hands of Madison Keys. She started her campaign at the Italian capital by breezing past Magdalena Frech in the second round and then showed her class against Jaqueline Cristian in the third. Gauff defeated the Romanian 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 in two hours and four minutes.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff is competing at the 2024 Italian Open this week. The tournament is being held at the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome, Italy.

The Italian Open is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit. Players such as Martina Hingis, Elina Svitolina, and Iga Swiatek have won the event in the past. World No. 4 Elena Rybakina is the defending champion this year.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Badosa at the BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Two

Third seed Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa will lock horns in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Badosa returned to the women's tour this year after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. She's made a promising start to the season so far by chalking up nine wins from 18 matches, including a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old entered Rome on the back of early exits in Charleston, Stuttgart and Madrid. She steadied the ship with a splendid win against Mirra Andreeva in the first round and then outfoxed the likes of 21st seed Emma Navarro and Diana Schnaider. Badosa secured a brilliant comeback win against Schnaider, defeating the Russian 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 36 minutes, .

The Spaniard will be keen to make a significant impact on her third appearance in Rome. She reached the quarterfinals last year, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa match schedule

To be updated.

Date: May 13, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa match streaming details

The women's matches in the Italian Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.