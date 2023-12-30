Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | ASB Classic 2024, R1

Coco Gauff will begin her title defense at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland against Claire Liu.

The American youngster enjoyed a career-best season in 2023. She finally claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open with a win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Gauff also won titles in Washington and Cincinnati, as well as here in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals and finished the season ranked third in singles and doubles.

Gauff's parternship with Jessica Pegula continued to blossom as the two won titles in Doha and Miami. They also finished as the runner-ups in Madrid and Rome, and made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open.

Gauff won the title in Auckland without dropping a set in 2023. She has been given a rather easy draw, with most of the big names, including Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu, being on the opposite half of the draw.

Given Gauff's form and the draw, she's expected to make another deep run here. With that, here's a look at the details regarding her upcoming match:

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Claire Liu at the 2023 French Open.

Fellow American Claire Liu will be Gauff's very first opponent of the new season. The 23-year old California native endured a tough 2023 season and accumulated more losses than wins.

A third round finish at the Miami Open, followed by second round appearances at the Australian Open and the French Open were Liu's best results at big events. Other than that, a semifinal at the Budapest Grand Prix was the furthest she went in a tournament.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu match schedule

The first round contest between Coco Gauff and Claire Liu will take place either on Monday or Tuesday. The exact date and time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: January 1/2, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Sky Sports: UK

Canal+: Poland

Super Tennis: Italy

ESPN - Central & South America

DAZN - Japan

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Telenet - Belgium

TV2 - Denmark

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.