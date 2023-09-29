 Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, 1R

Coco Gauff will start her campaign at the China Open against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The American is competing in the WTA 1000 tournament for the very first time in her career, and it's also her first competition after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, where she triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Gauff's triumph also saw her reach a career-best ranking of World No. 3.

The American withdrew from the Guadalajara Open and returned to action at the China Open as the third seed. Here, she will take on World No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, who will be a tough opponent to beat on her day.

Whoever out of Gauff and Alexandrova comes out on top will take on either Petra Martic or Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the China Open.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the China Open, which is her very first appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Ekaterina Alexandrova is Coco Gauff's opponent in the first round of the China Open.

The Russian most recently competed at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event with wins over Anna Kalinskaya and defending champion Liudmila Samsonova. Here, she was beaten by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Russian's best performance so far this season is winning the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Gauff and Alexandrova will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Their last meeting came in the second round of the bett1open in Berlin, with the American winning 6-4, 6-0.

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova match schedule

The first-round match between Coco Gauff and Ekaterina Alexandrova will take place on October 1.

Timing:

Date: October 1.

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can see their star player face Ekaterina Alexandrova live on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The match between Gauff and Alexandrova will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the US Open face Alexandrova live on TSN.

Australia: The first-round clash between Gauff and Alexandrova will be telecast on beIN Sports.