Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Madrid Open 2024, R3

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will square off against Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Gauff has made a solid start to the season by chalking up 20 wins from 26 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic. She also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells and the Australian Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The American will enter Madrid on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Stuttgart Open, where she was stunned by Marta Kostyuk. She began her campaign with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 performance against Arantxa Rus in the second round.

Gauff, who was eliminated by Paula Badosa last year in the third round, is making her fourth appearance in the Madrid Open

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff will compete in the 2024 Madrid Open this week. The tournament is held at the La Caja Mágica in Manzanares Park, a multipurpose stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The Madrid Open is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's circuit. Players like Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, and Petra Kvitova have won the event in the past.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Yastremska at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7

Coco Gauff will take on Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Yastremska has made a promising start to the season by chalking up nine wins from 17 matches, including a semifinal run in the 2024 Australian Open. She also reached the third round in Miami, where she lost to Maria Sakkari in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

The Ukranian will enter Madrid on the back of an early exit in the Charleston Open. Despite a spirited effort against Magda Linette in the second round, she fell to the Polish player in three sets, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Yastremska began her campaign in Madrid with a brilliant win against Emiliana Arango. She outlasted the Colombian in a thrilling three-set bout, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4. The 23-year-old will be hoping to make a significant impact on her fourth appearance in the Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska match schedule

To be updated.

Date: April 27, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska match streaming details

The women's matches in the Madrid Open 2024 will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

TVE - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

DAZN - Japan

Now TV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.