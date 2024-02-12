Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Qatar Open 2024, R1

Playing in her first tournament since the Australian Open at the 2024 Qatar Open, Coco Gauff will take on Katerina Siniakova in an exciting second-round encounter.

Gauff, who is seeded second seed at this year’s tournament, is a firm contender for the title, which is the season's first falling in the WTA 1000 level.

The youngster will be keen on getting back to winning ways after the disappointing loss to Aryna Sabalenka that brought her winning streak Down Under to an end. She, however, finds herself pitted against a tough opponent in the form of the dogged Siniakova.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Coco Gauff will be taking part in the Qatar Open 2024, the first WTA 1000 tournament of the season. This will be the 22nd edition of the event, which switches between WTA 1000 and 500 status with the tournament in Dubai each year. Main draw action commenced on Sunday (February 11).

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Katerina Siniakova last played at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Coco Gauff will take on Katerina Siniakova in the opening match at the Qatar Open. The Czech is a seasoned campaigner who has come close to cracking the top 30 of singles rankings and is a former World No. 1 in doubles.

Siniakova’s 2024 season has been mixed so far, with a good run in Adelaide to show for. Most of it, however, is undermined by early exits at all her other main-draw appearances, including the Australian Open.

The Czech does, however, boast of a win over Gauff even though she trails their head-to-head 1-5. The American won both their matches from last year in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova match schedule

The two are likely to take to court for their second-round match on Tuesday (February 13), but the exact time will only be ascertained once the order of play is released.

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova streaming details

Viewers can catch the encounter between Gauff and Siniakova live on the following channels and websites:

Live streaming would also be available on WTA TV.