Coco Gauff's next tournament: All you need to know about American's schedule after US Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff recently suffered a major setback as far as her 2025 WTA Tour campaign is concerned, exiting the US Open in the fourth round earlier this month. The American will be vying for a return to form with the WTA caravan arriving in Asia for the fall season.

While Gauff has accumulated a respectable 38-13 win/loss record in tour-level singles matches this year, she has considerably slowed down since her second Major title victory at the French Open in June. The 21-year-old has dropped four of her last nine outings, which includes an uninspiring 3-6, 2-6 loss to Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Coco Gauff is now in a race against time to work on her game before she makes her tour-level comeback later in September. Having chosen to forego her Billie Jean King Cup participation, the World No. 3 has taken a break of nearly two months and will likely next be seen at the China Open.

The 2025 edition of the WTA 500 tournament, where the two-time Major winner will defend her title from last year, will have a stacked field, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek being the top two seeds at the outdoor hardcourt event. She has played in Beijing on two occasions, reaching the semifinals in 2023 and triumphing in 2024.

Coco Gauff enjoyed a resilient campaign at China Open 2024

Coco Gauff was near her best levels at last year's China Open, where she won matches against the likes of Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa. Having received a first-round Bye, the American downed Katie Boulter and Clara Burel in straight sets, respectively, before going the distance against former World No. 1 Osaka in the Round of 16.

Luckily for Gauff, the Japanese star threw in the towel at 6-3, 4-6 due to injury, following which the 22-year-old endured another three-setter against qualifier Yulia Starodubtseva - whom she beat 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. The then-World No. 4 again came from a set down against the in-form Badosa in the semifinals to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, successfully reversing a 2-3 negative head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

In the title match, Coco Gauff turned in the most convincing performance of her China Open campaign. The two-time Major winner downed Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-3 to secure her second WTA singles title of 2024. Her triumph at the 500-level punctuated her year-end championships run in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia a month later, where she picked up her third biggest singles tournament victory to date.

