Coco Gauff's outfits for Australian open 2024 revealed

Coco Gauff's outfits for the 2024 Australian Open have been revealed. The American will be putting on New Balance's Australian Open collection from head to toe.

Gauff signed her first contract with New Balance at the age of 14 and signed an extension in 2022 when she was 18. Speaking on her relationship with new balance, Gauff said,

"I couldn't ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career. The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best."

With just about a week left for the Happy Slam, New Balance has dropped their New Balance x Australian Open collection which the reigning US Open champion will be seen donning.

Coco Gauff's outfits will use the color scheme of navy and yellow. Her first kit will be a yellow top and skirt with navy-colored stripes on both of them. Her alternate kit will be the exact opposite of her first kit - it will contain a navy-colored top and skirt with yellow colored stripes. She will also be putting on her signature shoes, the Coco CG1 shoes to complete her look.

Why Coco Gauff is a favorite to win the Australian Open 2024

Coco Gauff with the 2024 Women's ASB Classic

Coco Gauff rose to fame when she defeated former World No. 1 Venus Williams in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon at the age of 15. Since then, it has been an upward path for the American who has now won seven singles titles in her career.

Gauff has been in phenomenal form since the 2023 North American hardcourt swing and has put on a great show. During that period, the 19-year-old won the Washington Open, the Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open. In the period dating back to Cincinnati, Gauff has won 23 out of her 26 matches.

She carried this form into 2024 and kicked off her campaign at the ASB Classic. She went in as the reigning champion and didn't drop a single set till the finals. In the finals, she defeated Elina Svitolina (4)6-7, 6-3, 6-3 to defend her title successfully and looks in the right state for the Australian Open.

Her previous outing came in 2023 where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets but the World No. 4 will look to take her current form at the Happy Slam to capture her second Grand Slam title.