Coco Gauff's remarkable 20-match winning streak on US courts comes to an end as Maria Sakkari spoils the party with Indian Wells SF victory

Coco Gauff’s incredible dominance on US hardcourts was brought to an end by Maria Sakkari as the Greek knocked the reigning US Open champion out of competition in Indian Wells.

Gauff and Sakkari squared off in the semifinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Friday, March 15. This was the duo’s eighth meeting on tour, with the latter enjoying a 4-3 head-to-head record against the American.

Maria Sakkari was off to a strong start in the Indian Wells semifinal. After breaking Coco Gauff in the ninth game of the opening set, she consolidated the break to clinch the opener 6-4. Despite rain playing the spoilsport, Sakkari banked on her momentum to score two valuable breaks in the second set, after the match’s resumption.

Coco Gauff, however, had other plans. With the Greek serving for a place in the final at 5-2, Gauff broke her opponent twice in a row to eventually level the score 5-5. It is worth noting that she also fended off three match points in the tenth game. With renewed confidence, Gauff stole the second set 7-6 (5) to force a decider.

Maria Sakkari had a discouraging start to the third set, losing her opening service game. However, the Greek made a quick recovery, breaking her 20-year-old opponent twice, to establish a similar 5-2 lead. She then broke Gauff for the third time to cross the finish line with the score reading, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

The defeat marked Coco Gauff’s first loss in the United States since her 2023 Miami Open exit. The American was on a remarkable 20-match winning streak, which incidentally started when she defeated Maria Sakkari in the 2023 Citi Open final to clinch the title. The youngster then went on to win the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, following which she lifted her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.

Maria Sakkari sets up clash with Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells 2024 final following victory over Coco Gauff

Following her victory over Coco Gauff in Indian Wells, Maria Sakkari has set up a repeat of the 2022 final against Iga Swiatek, which was also the duo's most recent clash.

In the 2022 showdown, Swiatek defeated the former World No. 3 in straight sets to clinch her third WTA 1000 title. However, it is worth noting that while Iga Swiatek crushed Sakkari in their previous clash, it is the Greek who enjoys a 3-2 lead in their rivalry.

The reigning Guadalajara champion will thus look to cash in on her experience against the World No. 1 as she vies for a second WTA 1000 trophy on Sunday, March 17.