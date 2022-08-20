Coco Gauff's signature shoes to be launched on August 26

Coco Gauff joined an elite group of athletes on the WTA circuit when she debuted her signature shoes at an exhibition match in Atlanta. The American's own signature shoe, named "Coco CG1," will be launched globally on August 26.

The 18-year-old collaborated with New Balance back when she was 14 years of age. Now her high-performance shoes, which already have an on-court debut, will soon be available in stores.

Gauff took to Instagram to share a post by New Balance Tennis. A series of pictures were posted on the account with the caption detailing how long it took to design the shoe and the process behind it.

"Years in the making. Inside the design process of the Coco CG1. Coco Gauff’s new signature shoe draws inspiration from what is important to Coco. These aspects were brought to life through the color, style, and details you can find on the shoe," the caption read.

The posted pictures also gave a brief insight into the ideas that went behind the creation of Gauff's signature footwear. The left foot carries the coordinates to Pompey Park, Gauff's hometown park. Speaking of shoe styles, the makers put forth Coco Gauff's passion for art and fashion both on and off the court.

"Coco's prominent graffiti style signature tells the story of her passion for art, fashion and technology, both on and off the court."

The makers also integrated Gauff's love for her parents with certain symbols as well as her sibling's name. The motive behind this move is seen as Gauff's source of reassurance of her parents' support whenever she steps on the court.

"All the family details are there. So right before a match, when she is lacing up to go on court, she can look at her shoe and be reminded that her family will always be with her."

"My compliment is for Coco, because I always love the shoes she's got on"- Tommy Paul on Coco Gauff's new signature shoes

American Tommy Paul praised Coco Gauff's signature shoe, Coco CG1, from New Balance Tennis.

Appearing in a video where the tennis players of the Cincinnati Open have to compliment a certain player, Paul, who is also partnered up with New Balance for his clothing and footwear needs, chose to praise the teenager's new shoes.

"My compliment is for Coco (Gauff), because I always love the New Balance shoes she's got on."

Tommy Paul recently got knocked out of the Cincinnati Open in the second-round by Denis Shapovalov, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

