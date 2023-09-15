Coco Gauff sends love to team member for giving hair tie to secure American's commemorative t-shirt following US Open win

Coco Gauff recently expressed gratitude to one of her teammates for providing her with a hair tie to secure her commemorative t-shirt following her maiden Grand Slam win at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff made a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to secure her first Major title. This win made her the first American teenager to win the US Open title this century.

The victory also propelled her into an exclusive group of American teenagers who have won a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era, joining the ranks of tennis legends such as Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams.

Following her victory, Coco Gauff's team presented her with a custom-made New Balance t-shirt to wear bearing the inscription, "Call Me Coco Champion."

The t-shirt was slightly oversized, and upon noticing this, a member of Gauff's management team, TEAM8, generously offered her hair tie to the World No. 3 to tighten her t-shirt. This gesture by Goldman left people impressed, and they took to social media and expressed their appreciation.

"The girl giving Coco her hairtie so that she could tie her shirt. I LOVE WOMEN!" a fan wrote.

The American shared the fan's comment on her social media, tagging Leah Goldman, also adding a red heart emoji to express her appreciation.

"@leahrgoldman ❤️ ❤️," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff rose to World No. 3 singles ranking after winning the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff with her US Open trophy

Coco Gauff ascended to the third position, her career-best ranking, in the WTA rankings on September 11. This is a direct outcome of the 2,000 points she earned from her title run at the 2023 US Open.

The surge in rankings has resulted in the 19-year-old surpassing Jessica Pegula as the top-ranked American player. Pegula's ranking has plummeted to No. 5, while former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has maintained her position as the World No. 4.

Coco Gauff currently holds 6,165 ranking points, which is significantly lower than Iga Swiatek's 8,195 points. However, Aryna Sabalenka has surpassed Swiatek by an impressive margin of over 1,000 points, boasting a remarkable total of 9,266 points.

Marketa Vondrousova (3830 points), Ons Jabeur (3771 points), Karolina Muchova (3765 points), Maria Sakkari (3525 points), and Caroline Garcia (3050 points) occupy the remaining positions within the top 10 of the WTA rankings.