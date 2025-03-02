  • home icon
  Coco Gauff sends love to WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards after being honored in Canadian's message about Women's History Month

Coco Gauff sends love to WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards after being honored in Canadian's message about Women's History Month

By Stuti Dutta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 07:25 GMT
Coco Gauff (left) and Aaliyah Edwards (right). Images: Getty
Coco Gauff sent her love to WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards after being featured in the latter's post celebrating Women's History Month. Gauff was one of the women athletes, including WNBA's Brittany Yvette Griner and Diani Taurasi, honored by Edwards in her message.

Gauff's love for basketball comes from her father, who played the game at the collegiate level. The 2023 US Open champion is also an investor in Unrivaled, a three-on-three women's basketball league that began in January. Meanwhile, Edwards plays for the Washington Mystics and shares a good off-court friendship with the WTA star.

Edwards took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of pictures of the women she admires, including her fellow WNBA players and her mother. In one of the pictures, she could be seen taking a selfie with Coco Gauff while making a victory sign.

She captioned the carousel:

"This month for the girlies @womenhistorymonth."
Gauff expressed her love and gratitude towards her fellow athlete and reacted with pink-heart emojis.

Screengrab from Aaliyah Edwards Instagram @aaliyahedward_24
The picture was from Unrivaled's Phantom vs Rose game that Gauff had attended last month.

Coco Gauff was courtside for Unrivaled's match between Phantom & Rose in January

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Dubai Championships. Image: Getty
Coco Gauff was courtside at the basketball league Unrivaled's Phantom vs Rose game in January. The American is an investor in the league that kickstarted this year and features some of the top WBNA stars, including Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart.

In an interview during the game, Gauff shared her experience of watching a live game and the excitement that it brought her.

"It's so awesome like I've been keeping up with it online but to see it live is just amazing. The facilities are so great. Seeing it live you don't realize how intense it is, so definitely get down here if you can."
Opening up on playing basketball early on before pursuing professional tennis, and her takeaway from the game, Gauff said:

"I mean just the speed of the game, just how fast it is, how physical it is. I played a little bit of basketball and that's the reason that I quit. Because I don't like contact sports so just to see how incredible athletes these women are, just super super cool and just to see how they work together and their work ethic inspired me to do better and bring some of that into my own court," she said (0:56).
On the WTA tour, Coco Gauff made an opening-round exit at the 2025 Dubai Championships and is gearing up for the Indian Wells Open, the qualifiers for which are underway.

Edited by Shirsh
