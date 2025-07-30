 Coco Gauff sends sweet message to brother Codey as he continues baseball success amid her Montreal run; mom Candi also shares loving reaction

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:10 GMT
Coco Gauff, her parents, and her brothers - Source: Instagram
Coco Gauff recently sang praises of her brother, Codey Gauff, for his continuous success in baseball. Along with the tennis player, her mother, Candi Gauff, also supported her son with a loving reaction. The latter is preparing to join the Mizzou University baseball team for the 2026 season.

While the 21-year-old is busy handling her Canadian Open campaign in Montreal, her brother, Codey, is busy honing his baseball skills with the San Diego Padres. The youngster shared a bunch of pictures of playing summer baseball with the team. He uploaded multiple moments from his practice session and penned a caption that read:

"Summer ball🖤"
This post garnered the attention of his sister and the French Open winner, who dropped a one-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Icon🔥"
Gauff&#039;s comment on Instagram
Showcasing her support, she also reshared her brother's post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"When the whole fam balls out @codeygauff🫡"
Gauff&#039;s Instagram story
Along with Gauff, her mother, Candi Gauff, also shared a loving reaction for her son by sharing his post on her Instagram story and writing:

"@codeygauff❤️❤️ ❤️"
Candi Gauff&#039;s Instagram story
The baseball player is a right-handed switch-hitter and is usually seen practising his throws.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about how her brothers have helped her in life.

Coco Gauff has two brothers, Codey and Cameron Gauff, and all three siblings are associated with the sporting world. With Coco's legacy in the tennis world and Codey's excellence in the baseball community, the youngest sibling, Cameron, is also interested in multiple sports, including tennis, basketball, etc.

The American tennis player recently sat for a conversation with Vogue in April 2025, where she spoke about her relationship with her brothers and opened up about how they have impacted their life. She revealed that they are her biggest cheerleaders, and along with it, they also make fun of her when she loses any match.

"My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me. When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me," Coco Gauff said.
Talking about how they make her feel relaxed in a pressurising situation, she added:

"Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less."

Coco Gauff will next be seen competing in the second round of the National Bank Open against Veronika Kudermetova on July 31, 2025.

