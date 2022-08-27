"Growing up, I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me" - Coco Gauff on Serena Williams' influence on her

Coco Gauff was never shy of speaking about how Serena Williams made a huge impact in the tennis career she has forged for herself.

In her recent ESPN Cover Story multiplatform feature, Gauff and her parents Corey and Candi spoke to writer Alyssa Roenigk about how the World No. 12's career was modeled after Venus and Serena Williams and the guidance of their father Richard.

On the US Open's Media Day, Gauff honored six-time champion Serena Williams, who is expected to make her swansong in the tournament. The 18-year-old American sensation said that the representation brought on by Williams as a black woman who became World No. 1 for a long time has resonated with her.

"Before Serena came along, there was not really an icon of the sport that looked like me. So growing up, I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me. I think that's the biggest thing that I can take from what I've learned from Serena," said Coco Gauff.

Gauff added that Serena Williams always elevated herself on court and that as a black woman, she broke the mold by never settling for less.

"I think it's just the way that she handles herself. She never puts herself down. I love that she always elevates herself," added Coco Gauff in the same pre-tournament press conference.

"Sometimes being a woman, a black woman in the world, you kind of settle for less. I feel like Serena taught me that, from watching her. She never settled for less. I can't remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less," she added.

As she continues to emulate the Williams sisters, Gauff said that this is another takeaway from one of her role models that she will try to practice.

"I think that's something I took from. As a person, I'm growing into being an adult and learning how to handle things now with the media and tennis and everything, I'm trying to learn to not settle for less," said Coco Gauff.

She didn't dominate for 1 or 2 generations; She dominated for 3+ generations" - Coco Gauff on why Serena Williams is the greatest of all time

Coco Gauff speaks to the press on US Open Media Day

Coco Gauff put an end to the Greatest of All Time debate as she awarded the much-coveted title to Williams during her US Open Media Day press conference.

Gauff backed up her views by emphasizing the 23-time Grand Slam champion's dominance across three generations.

Serena Williams started her professional career at the age of 14 in 1995. She picked up her first Major title in the US Open four years later on her way to carving an illustrious tennis career that she is expected to bid farewell to this fortnight.

"I think it's hard to dominate for generations. She showed that. That's why, for me, she's always going to be considered the G.O.A.T. She didn't dominate one generation. She didn't dominate for two generations. She dominated for three-plus generations. I don't think anybody else did that," said Coco Gauff in the pre-tournament press conference.

"That's why it's sad to see her leave, but also, at the same time, she's going to do completely a bunch of amazing things off the court. She's in the fashion world. I saw her model, walk the runway of a show. We're going to see a lot of Serena later on," added Gauff.

