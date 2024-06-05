Coco Gauff set to become new World No. 2 following Aryna Sabalenka's surprise French Open QF exit

Coco Gauff will attain yet another huge milestone in her young career as the American is set to become the new World No. 2 following Aryna Sabalenka's exit from the 2024 French Open. In what was a shocking result, Sabalenka was stunned by the young Mirra Andreeva in their quarter-final clash.

At the tender age of 15, Gauff stunned the tennis world by defeating Venus Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon, launching her into stardom. Since then, despite some setbacks along the road, the American has steadily increased her pace of success.

At the North American hardcourt swing last year, the 20-year-old shifted gears and went on to win the Washington Open, her first WTA 500 title, the Cincinnati Open, her first WTA 1000 title, and the US Open, her first Major. These achievements helped her reach a career-high World No. 3 ranking on September 11, 2023, only behind Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff has shown tremendous consistency in her performances and results since then, making it to the latter stages of almost every tournament she played, including the semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

The American has gained additional points for reaching the Final Four in Paris this year, as opposed to her elimination in the quarterfinals last year.

On the other hand, second seed Aryna Sabalenka faced a shock defeat to 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals, as opposed to her elimination in the semifinals last year.

These results have confirmed that Coco Gauff is set to become the new World No. 2 following the French Open. The American currently has 7988 points, which can go up to 9208, provided she wins Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Sabalenka's point tally dropped to 7788.

Coco Gauff will play Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is set to play top seed and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. This will be the 12th meeting between the two women, with the Pole having a significant 10-1 lead against the American.

Throughout her career, the 20-year-old has had difficulty defeating Swiatek, and all of her losses have come in straight sets. Gauff's lone victory occurred in the Cincinnati Open of 2023, where she prevailed over the Pole in a tense three-setter. They have already met at the Paris Major twice— the 2022 finals and the 2023 quarterfinals, with both going the 23-year-old's way.

The winner of their match will meet the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini and Mirra Andreeva in the summit clash.