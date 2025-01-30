Coco Gauff shares alarming theory after echoing Gabby Thomas' ordeal of being harassed by a group of men at airports

WTA star Coco Gauff related to Gabby Thomas' revelation about mysterious people stalking her at the airport. She mentioned how people in hoods have followed her at the airport in different cities. The WTA star accused authorities of informing these people of her whereabouts.

Five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas recently opened up about a disturbing experience with stalkers. The 28-year-old explained the frightening incident in a TikTok video that left fans deeply concerned.

"It doesn't matter what city. They've come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they've come when I'm traveling to and from Miami. And they have my flight information. What scares me is that they have my flight information even when I don't even know what time I'm flying out sometimes — I don't tell anyone my flight information," she said.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, Coco Gauff added to the mystery by revealing that she has also faced similar situations of strangers following her. The WTA star shared her theory on how the stalkers might have obtained her boarding information.

"This happens to me too, I don't know how it happens. My theory is maybe someone at the airport tips them off," she replied to the TikTok post.

Screenshot of Gabby Thomas' TikTok post's comment section

Coco Gauff is currently cherishing a relaxing getaway with her family in Florida. As these concerning updates emerge, the tennis community as well as fans have highlighted several issues behind young female athletes.

Coco Gauff expresses her desire to experience the Laver Cup for women

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff expressed her readiness to be in a female version of the Laver Cup. The WTA star, after her quarterfinal campaign at the Australian Open, expressed her desire to replicate the likes of Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and others in a female version of the fun and highly competitive team event.

In a recent Instagram story, the 20-year-old shared a picture alongside the WTA top 10 compatriots Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Madison Keys. Besides the picture, her caption extended a proposition for women's Laver Cup version.

"USA vs World Laver Cup????" she wrote.

Tony Godsick, the man who leads the team event, alongside Roger Federer, stated earlier that the team is currently focused on attaining its full potential. Only when the present goals are achieved, the authorities will think about building Team World and Team Europe for the WTA side.

