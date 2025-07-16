Coco Gauff shares endearing reaction as Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze shows off her 'dream dress' at engagement celebration

Shortly after her engagement with Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze modeled for clothing brand Self-Potrait for a celebratory wine. Following the proposal, Lorenze hosted a celebratory gathering at CRU Oyster Bar in Nantucket, complete with oysters, lobster rolls, caviar cones, and Champagne.

Ad

On Tuesday, July 15, she made an Instagram post in collaboration with the brand. She was wearing a silky, custom-made ivory mini dress designed by Self-Portrait. Lorenze's outfit features an asymmetric neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, and a dramatic floral accent on one shoulder.

She was captured holding a glass of wine and posing by a wall of blooming hydrangeas while bathed in sunset light. In the caption, she thanked the brand for the dress and her fashion stylist, Maren Taylor.

Ad

Trending

“dream night in my dream dress 💜💍 thank you so much @mrselfportrait for this gorgeous custom dress and to @mar3ntaylor for the most thoughtful surprise,” Lorenze wrote in the caption.

Ad

In the comments, tennis star Coco Gauff dropped three heart-eyes emojis. Costeen Hatzi also responded with a flurry of emojis, while Maren Taylor commented:

“ok Paige how many times are you gonna make me cry!!!???? i love you!!!!!”

Paige Lorenze's comments section (@paigelorenze)

Tommy Paul proposed to Paige Lorenze shortly after his Wimbledon exit

One week after Tommy Paul lost in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships, he proposed to Paige Lorenze. The two have been dating for almost three years.

Ad

The couple shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, July 13, featuring a romantic beachside moment. Lorenze posted the moment on Instagram and captioned it:

“Forever 🤍.”

In the images, Lorenze is glowing in white attire and shows off her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, with Tommy embracing her barefoot in the sand.

Ad

According to Brides, the engagement ring is an estimated eight-carat emerald-cut diamond with top-tier D–F color and VVS clarity. It is set in a platinum prong setting and is valued at around $600,000.

Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul first met at the 2022 US Open and went public shortly after. Over the years, Paige has regularly attended Tommy’s matches and has been spotted courtside at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and Roland Garros.

Before his Wimbledon exit, Paul was enjoying a good tennis season. He achieved his first top‑10 ATP ranking in January, a career-high World No. 8 in June, and Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More