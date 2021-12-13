Coco Gauff shares her excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home by dressing up in a Spidey suit

Tennis star Coco Gauff took to Twitter to express her excitement for the upcoming Spider-Man movie. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home for a long time and with the movie releasing in a few days, the hype is through the roof.

Like every other die-hard fan of the web slinger, Gauff owns a Spider-Man suit and shared a picture of herself wearing one with the caption:

"It's almost time...#SpiderManNoWayHome"

Gauff recently managed to get tickets for the movie as well, though she had to struggle for it a little due to the high demand for them. A quick look at Gauff's timeline will make her obsession with Spider-Man obvious. The teenager has already declared the latest installment to be the best of the franchise as well.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff stayed up to get the spider-man no way home tickets for my fam and I and every ticketing site is crashed smh stayed up to get the spider-man no way home tickets for my fam and I and every ticketing site is crashed smh

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff spider man no way home tickets secured 💅🏾❤️ spider man no way home tickets secured 💅🏾❤️

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff SPDIERMAN NO WAY HOME WILL BE THE BEST SPIDEY MOVIE EVER ! MARK MY WORDS!! SPDIERMAN NO WAY HOME WILL BE THE BEST SPIDEY MOVIE EVER ! MARK MY WORDS!!

When the latest trailer for the movie was released a few weeks ago, Gauff's simply couldn't contain her excitement. The reason for the same was hints in the trailer that suggested Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played the role of Spider-Man, could be reprising their role once again.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER IS UNREAL! I AM SCREAMINGGGG “you’re not peter parker” WE ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. OMG OMGOMGNKMGNGKEHEHEJSKSJJSNDJDNNDDICKND AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WHAT I WONDERFUL DAY TO BE A MARVEL FAN SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER IS UNREAL! I AM SCREAMINGGGG “you’re not peter parker” WE ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. OMG OMGOMGNKMGNGKEHEHEJSKSJJSNDJDNNDDICKND AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WHAT I WONDERFUL DAY TO BE A MARVEL FAN

Gauff is a huge fan of Marvel characters, aside from Spider-Man. She even expressed her love for the Scarlet Witch by dressing up as her for Halloween this year.

Coco Gauff's successful 2021 season

Coco Gauff at the 2021 French Open.

Coco Gauff continued to make huge leaps on the WTA Tour as she had another good year on the tour. She reached a career-high ranking of number 19 this year, while currently being ranked number 22. Gauff continues to be the youngest player ranked in the top 100.

She also reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in singles at Roland Garros and her maiden Grand Slam final in doubles at the US Open. Gauff also won her second career title in singles and third in doubles at the WTA 250 in Parma.

She's set to begin her 2022 season by playing in the WTA 500 in Adelaide. Gauff will look to follow in the footsteps of fellow teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez by performing even better at the Grand Slams next year.

The young duo contested this year's US Open final, the first all-teenage final since the 1999 US Open final contested by Serena Williams and Martina Hingis. The British teen emerged victorious and made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

