Coco Gauff shares heartfelt message in honor of Pride Month

Coco Gauff sent out a heartfelt message to commemorate the beginning of Pride Month while she continues to display her clay court dominance at the French Open. Gauff has been having a successful clay stint and has advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Gauff has been resilient in her current campaign and has been able to work on her serve to make fewer double faults. In her third-round match against Bouzkova, she committed four double faults with a 74% success rate on the 1st serve. Having a 24-8 win-loss record coming into the French Open, she will take on the promising Ekaterina Alexandrova in her next match.

Gauff, who has been an advocate for expressing oneself, joined in as an 'ally' to support them. Each year in June, the observance in done to commemorate the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community, promoting acceptance and equality. She showered love on the community by posting an encouraging message on X, as she wrote:

"happy pride month ❤️ i’m always proud to be an ally ! everyone deserves to be celebrated, seen, and treated fairly 🫂."

Coco Gauff has been outspoken on many issues and recently voiced her opinion on the night scheduling debate at the French Open.

Coco Gauff on night scheduling imbalance at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff lent some valuable input on the scheduling imbalance of the night session at the ongoing Roland Garros. She justified how, irrespective of the scheduling, it was quite tedious to play night matches. She said during the post-match press conference:

“To be honest, I don’t think any girl.. I mean, prove me wrong, but I don’t think anyone wants to play after the 8:15 match. I don’t know what the other girls would think, but I think most people would rather play before that."

She elaborated how it is entirely dependent on how tournaments function and a decision that they themselves are more capable of explaining while exploring possibilities of a late women's singles match.

"I think if there is only gonna be one match at 8:15, maybe there could be a women’s match. But if they wanna start the night session at 8:15, I’m sure most girls on tour would rather not play after a men’s match and have to go on at 11:00 or 12:00. I think it’s just tournament to tournament, I really can't complain," she added.

The tournament organizers have also made statements on the matter, refuting the allegations of gender bias.

