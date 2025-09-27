Coco Gauff shows off her chic casual outfit in mirror selfie as she hits the shopping mall with friends after China Open 2R win

Coco Gauff shared a glimpse of her visit to the shopping mall amid the ongoing China Open. She also flaunted her chic outfit in the latest update by uploading a mirror selfie.

Receiving a bye in the first round, Gauff commenced her China Open campaign by competing in the second round. She locked horns with Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round and advanced to the third round by besting the latter with a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Shortly after the conclusion of her Day 1 at the tournament, she went to the shopping mall with her friends and also uploaded a sneak peek of it on her Instagram story. She uploaded a mirror selfie with her and her friends posing together, and also showed off her casual black-colored chic outfit.

Here is the snippet of the update:

Gauff's Instagram story

Following her match, she sat for a post-match interview, where she revealed that she will be going shopping and will also be visiting the malls there.

“No I haven’t. I just haven’t had time. But maybe tomorrow or something. I wanna go shopping so I think we’re gonna go to some of the malls here today," said Gauff.

Coco Gauff and a few other WTA and ATP stars have sent a letter to the Grand Slams, asking for greater benefits for players.

Coco Gauff opened up about the letters sent to Grand Slams for players' benefits

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek, from the WTA side, and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Jack Draper, from the ATP side, have signed the letters sent to the four tennis majors, including the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and US Open. This letter conveyed that all the players must earn greater prize money from the Majors and also demanded maternity and health benefits.

Following her second-round win at the China Open, Gauff was asked about the letters sent to the majors in her post-match interview, where she revealed that increasing prize money and bringing a better experience on the court are the primary goals behind sending the letter.

"Yeah, I think the goal is just obviously increasing the percentage of prize money, but also making it better not just for us but throughout the field. The top 10 signed a letter as a representation of the entire tour, within the top 200 or top 300 I would say," Coco Gauff said.

Along with this, she also revealed that the top players have signed the letters because the Slams will pay more attention to their suggestions as compared to those coming from lower-ranked players.

"Unfortunately it's like that: the top players, you can put more pressure, your voices are heard a little bit more. We try to take advantage of that and use it. Yeah, I think the biggest message is not just to benefit us, it's to benefit all the players," she added.

Coco Gauff is currently ranked No. 3, and the top two positions are claimed by Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

