Coco Gauff shows her love for Marvel's X-Men '97; tunes in to watch the series after Miami Open exit

Coco Gauff recently revealed her admiration for Marvel's X-Men '97 animated series via her social media.

The American 20-year-old is back home after a disappointing exit at the 2024 Miami Open. She started the event brilliantly with straight-set wins over Nadia Podoroska and Oceane Dodin, dropping only 7 games in total, but succumbed to 23rd seed Caroline Garcia in a blockbuster last-16 encounter. She went down fighting in a grueling three-setter 6-3,1-6, 6-2.

Gauff, enjoying some time off before the clay court swing, took to Instagram to give fans a peek at what she was up to, and it was quite evident that she had hopped onto the Marvel bandwagon.

She was tuned into X-Men '97, Marvel's animated television series that premiered its first few episodes on March 20 this year.

"Every loss weighs on me heavy" - Coco Gauff reacts to disappointing defeat in Miami

Speaking to the media following her loss, Gauff described the match as "up and down," while paying tribute to Garcia's powerful counterpunching game.

When quizzed about whether the loss hurt more especially because it was her home tournament, Gauff joked that despite the defeat, it was great to be back home.

"Yes and no. I am the kind of person every loss weighs on me heavy. Especially one like today where I could have done better. Honestly if anything, it helped being home. Just be in my own bed."

Gauff lamented missed opportunities and failure to stick to the game plan as her downfall, dismissing rumors about her succumbing to the pressure of playing at home.

"The level could have been better, so I don't think it had anything to do with home, Gauff was quoted as saying.

When asked about her upcoming clay court schedule, she expressed her eagerness for the same and disclosed where she was going to play next.

"Yea I am excited for clay, I wish I did better this hard court season. But I am excited for clay. I am playing Sttugart as of now, and then obviously Madrid, Rome, and French Open," Gauff continued.

The red clay is arguably one of Gauff's strongest surfaces. Gauff picked up her first title on the clay at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy back in May 2021. She reached the finals of the French Open the following season, losing out to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Yet to win a trophy since picking up the ASB Classic at the start of the year, Gauff will look to reverse her fortunes with the red dirt.