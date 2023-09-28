Coco Gauff spends quality time in Beijing ahead of China Open, learns Chinese calligraphy

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff is having a great time in Beijing ahead of the 2023 China Open. She has been exploring Chinese calligraphy and trying out lots of other fun activities.

Gauff secured her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open by defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final. She came from behind to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and six minutes earlier in September.

The 19-year-old became the youngest player since Serena Williams to claim the trophy at Flushing Meadows. The 23-time Grand Slam champion secured the title in 1999 at the age of 18 by defeating Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the championship match.

Coco Gauff has now turned her attention to the 2023 China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, the main draw of which begins on Monday (October 2). She is already in the Chinese capital and has commenced her practice sessions.

As one might expect, the American is making the most of her time in the Asian country. She is seen indulging in activities like learning Chinese calligraphy, relishing the melodies of the oriental piano, enjoying a cup of tea, and much more.

Coco Gauff via Instagram stories

"Coco Gauff is the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago" - Billie Jean King

Coco Gauff pictured with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff's historic win at the 2023 US Open captured the hearts of fans worldwide, including the legendary 12-time Grand Slam champion, Billie Jean King.

This year's New York Slam celebrated the tournament's achievement in establishing equal pay for both men and women. King, alongside some of her colleagues, led the movement in 1973 and their dedication ultimately paid off.

Speaking on this topic, Billie Jean King mentioned in a recent interview that Gauff's victory at Flushing Meadows was truly "fantastic." King also added when she looks at Gauff, she feels that the teenage sensation is a testament to the fight they waged.

"Coco winning was just fantastic. When I see her, she's the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago. Gauff going to be really fantastic for our sport," the 79-year-old told the PEOPLE magazine.

Gauff is now the highest-ranked American player on the WTA Tour, securing the World No. 3 rank following her US Open exploits. Her victory earned her 2, 000 points, propelling her to a career-high singles ranking.