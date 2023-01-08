Coco Gauff takes Christopher Eubanks to 'Giraffe' restaurant, jokingly calls it the "perfect choice" for the 6.7 ft. player

Coco Gauff accompanied fellow tennis player Christopher Eubanks to the 'Giraffe' restaurant as she jokingly stated that it was the "perfect choice" for the 6.7 ft tall player.

Gauff and Eubanks are currently taking part in the ASB Classic in Auckland. During their time off, the two decided to head out and experiment on a variety of cuisines from New Zealand. They eventually landed at the Giraffe restaurant located at Auckland Central.

The World No. 7 took to social media on Sunday to share a picture of Eubanks posing in front of the restaurant as she bantered about the American's height.

"Perfect restaurant choice on my end for this guy @chris_eubanks96 this joke will never get old to me I'm sorry," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story on Sunday

Gauff and Eubanks share a solid relationship with each other and have paired up for several mixed doubles matches over the years.

Christopher Eubanks is also close to the 18-year-old's family as he spent a few days of the holiday season with them.

Gauff shared a funny incident involving World No. 123 during the holidays. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her family and friends, which included Eubanks as the American went on to jokingly convey that Eubanks was constantly changing the rules of the card game UNO to work the game in his favor.

"Us listening to @chris_eubanks96 changing the uno rules like 1 million times to work in his favor," she wrote.

Via Instagram: Gauff jokes about Eubanks changing the rules of UNO to work the game in his favor

Coco Gauff beat Danka Kovinic to make it to the final of the ASB Classic

Coco Gauff at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Coco Gauff beat seventh seed Danka Kovinic in the semifinals of the ASB Classic as she commenced her 2023 season on a bright note.

It has been smooth sailing for the American so far in the Auckland-based tournament as she has won all of her matches in straight sets. She is up against Rebeka Masarova in the final on Sunday.

Speaking to the press after her win against Kovinic, Gauff conveyed that she did not expect such an outcome from the tournament and that she could not have asked for a better start in 2023 irrespective of the result on Sunday.

"I didn’t expect this outcome coming into the tournament. I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, regardless of the result tomorrow,” the American expressed.

