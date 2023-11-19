Coco Gauff takes dig at low attendance during tennis matches while watching younger brother's 9u football team's '3peat' triumph

Coco Gauff recently took a jibe at tennis events for their low attendance record while watching her younger brother play football.

Gauff recently participated in the 2023 WTA Finals held in Cancun, Mexico. She failed to convert the momentum she had after winning the 2023 US Open a little earlier as she faltered in the semifinals.

At the year-end championship, the American collected two victories, which were good enough to take her through to the knockouts. She defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 without breaking a sweat in the opener.

Moving forward, eventual champion Iga Swiatek downed the teen 6-0, 7-5 quite comfortably in straight sets and extended the head-to-head lead to 9-1 against her.

Coco Gauff next faced reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and collected a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory to stay afloat in the competition. Jessica Pegula, however, buried her hopes with a straight-sets win in their final-four tie.

The World No. 3 is currently enjoying her time off the court before mainstream tennis kicks off again. Most recently, she watched her brother Cameron lift a third 9U title with the Delray Rocks football team.

Gauff took to Instagram to share Cameron's achievement but at the same time used the opportunity to take a dig at low fan turn-ups at tennis events around the globe.

"More people at a 9u football game than some of the tennis. delray rocks are legendary. 3 years undefeated," she wrote.

Coco Gauff on her 2023 season: "I saw my darkest and brightest days"

Coco Gauff recently announced that the 2023 season was full of ups and downs for her but she felt fulfilled at the end of it all.

"2023 is season officially over. hard to sum of this season in a few words. I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I am proud of myself. God’s plan," Gauff wrote in a tweet.

The American started the year with a triumph at the Auckland Open in January but couldn't make an impact at the Australian Open with a fourth-round exit. She ended up as a quarterfinalist at the Qatar Open and Indian Wells Masters. She also made it to the semifinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Gauff's graph recorded a slump from March to July. She, however, bounced back with the onset of North American hardcourt season. She won the Citi Open, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open during the stretch. However, she could not make it past the semifinals later at the China Open.