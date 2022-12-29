Coco Gauff takes pride in her 2022 season, reviews her tennis achievements and speaks about voting for the first time

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff recently reflected on her 2022 season and discussed her final match at the French Open against Iga Swiatek and more.

Gauff had a spectacular 2022 season. The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final and her second Grand Slam doubles final at the French Open, entered the top 5 of the singles rankings, and became the World No. 1 in doubles - all in the same season.

Coco Gauff reflected on her 2022 season in an interview with Tennis Channel, saying it was great on and off the court as she became an adult, voted for the first time, and got her driver's license. However, she quipped that she had also lost the license on her birthday.

"2022 was great on and off the court. I am a legal adult now. I voted for the first time and I got my driver's license. I lost it too on my birthday," Gauff said.

Gauff went on to remark that she was "so happy" to reach her first Major final at Roland-Garros and that it is an experience that will shape her to do better in the future.

"Pretty much upward from there, walking to the net, I just felt so happy and then the award ceremony during the final, I was very emotional. But then sadness and happiness, I think that's a moment in my life that will shape me to be better," Gauff said.

A look at what Coco Gauff has to say about the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff also commented on Wimbledon and the US Open, claiming that even though she was unable to achieve her goals at SW19, it was a "great" tournament and as per her, the Major at Flushing Meadows was a "good blur."

"Wimbledon I mean even though I didn't do what I wanted to do there, I still think it was a great tournament. Pretty much US Open was a blur, a good blur though. I know I skipped some parts, but that's kind of how it feels. I feel like I am skipping parts of my life in the season," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff will next play in Auckland's ASB Classic next year, having last competed in the tournament in 2020. She will kick off her 2023 season at the tournament in New Zealand.

